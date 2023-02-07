The Nets announced that Dinwiddie won't be available for Tuesday's game against the Suns in a coach's decision, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Even though the Nets will be somewhat shorthanded Tuesday with three players already sitting out due to injury, head coach Jacque Vaughn won't turn to the team's new trade pickups -- Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith -- to fill minutes since neither has had the opportunity to practice with Brooklyn following their acquisition from the Mavericks on Monday. Edmond Sumner will likely be in line for another turn as the Nets' starting point guard, though that role should ultimately belong to Dinwiddie if Brooklyn doesn't ship him elsewhere ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. Dinwiddie's next chance to make his Nets debut arrives Thursday against the Bulls.