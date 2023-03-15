Dinwiddie produced 16 points (5-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 121-107 loss to the Thunder.

Dinwiddie secured his third straight double-double by continuing to find his teammates for buckets. He's finished with 11 or more assists in each of his last three matchups and has tacked on at least one steal per game during this hot stretch. The Colorado product is now averaging 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.4 steals through seven March clashes.