Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Splashes clincher in final seconds
Dinwiddie put up 21 points (4-15 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 13-15 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 106-105 win over the Pacers.
Dinwiddie more than made up for his inefficient shooting by earning trip after trip to the charity stripe and then draining the game-winning basket off a step back jumper in the final seconds. It's unclear whether Kyrie Irving (knee) will be ready to return for Wednesday's matchup versus the Raptors, but if the team opts to keep Irving sidelined until after the All-Star break Dinwiddie may again be relied upon quite heavily.
