Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Starting at point guard Wednesday
Dinwiddie will start at point guard for Wednesday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.
Dinwiddie has played less than 20 minutes in each of the last two contests, but should be in store for a decent bump in his overall workload while filling in as the starting point guard in place of the injured D'Angelo Russell (knee). This will mark Dinwiddie's first run with the top unit this season, though last year he averaged 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists across 25.4 minutes in 18 starts.
