Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Starting Friday
Dinwiddie will start Friday against the Grizzlies.
Joe Harris (hip) is out, so Dinwiddie will join the starting five. It will be his first start of the year. During the eight games Dinwiddie has seen at least 30 minutes in, he's averaged 17.6 points, 6.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Paces team with 18 points•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Matches career-high scoring total•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Excellent in relief with 19 points•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Continues strong play Tuesday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Manages team-high 25 points Friday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Paces team with 18 points•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.