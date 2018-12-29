Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Starting Saturday
Dinwiddie will start Saturday against the Bucks.
With D'Angelo Russell getting the day off for rest, Dinwiddie will assume the starting point guard role. In three prior starts this year, he's averaged 13.7 points, 5.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 34.3 minutes.
