Dinwiddie is starting Thursday against the Bucks, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reports.

Dinwiddie will take over the starting point guard role Thursday night, sending D'Angelo Russell to the bench. In 57 starts this season, Dinwiddie has averaged 13.6 points, 7.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 30.5 minutes per game. The move into the starting rotation could have been prompted by Dinwiddie's effective performance in Tuesday's loss to the 76ers, as the 24-year-old registered a team-high 16 points, six rebounds and six assists across 33 minutes.