Dinwiddie will start Thursday against the Bulls, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports.
Dinwiddie will start in his Nets debut against the Bulls on Thursday. He'll join a Brooklyn starting lineup, currently featuring Dorian Finney-Smith, Royce O'Neale, Day'Ron Sharpe and Cam Thomas.
