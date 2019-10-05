Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Starts at point guard Friday
Dinwiddie tallied just five points(2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 22 minutes during Friday's 137-89 victory over Franca.
Dinwiddie kicked things off as the starting point guard with Kyrie Irving (face) on the sidelines. He struggled from the field but still managed to rack up numbers in other areas. Dinwiddie is going to be the sixth-man for the Nets come opening night and is more of a points guy than anything else. He can chip in a handful of assists and three-pointers but can be a drag in percentages. Managers can likely grab him with a final pick if you need points late in drafts.
