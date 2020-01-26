Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Starts in place of Irving
Dinwiddie is starting at point guard for the Nets in the absence of Kyrie Irving (personal).
As expected, Dinwiddie moved into the starting five with Irving out of the lineup. Dinwiddie is coming off of a 10-point, five-assist, four-rebound outing Saturday in Detroit.
