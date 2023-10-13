Dinwiddie finished with 15 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists and three rebounds over 23 minutes in Thursday's 135-103 preseason win over Ra'anana.

Dinwiddie saw his best outing of the preseason in Thursday's victory over Ra'anana, finishing with his second straight game with four threes while ending as one of three Nets players with 15 or more points in the preseason victory. So far in the preseason, Dinwiddie has averaged 13.5 points.