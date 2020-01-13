Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Struggles alongside Irving

Dinwiddie started at shooting guard and recorded seven points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), eight assists and four rebounds in 25 minutes during Sunday's 108-86 win over the Hawks.

Though Dinwiddie remained on the top unit while superstar Kyrie Irving (shoulder) returned from a 26-game absence, the former saw his production take a significant step back while he shifted to an off-ball role. While Irving was out, Dinwiddie had averaged 24.8 points, 7.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers, but expect those numbers to tail off dramatically as Irving gradually sees his minutes pick up. The early returns certainly weren't encouraging for Dinwiddie, whose seven shot attempts tied his lowest total of the season.