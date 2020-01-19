Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Struggles from field in loss
Dinwiddie had 11 points (3-12 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's 117-97 loss against the Bucks.
Dinwiddie's form has crashed down to earth in January, as he is averaging 17.7 points per game but shooting just 40.1 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from deep during the first month of 2020. His usage and overall involvement on the offense has decreased since the return of Kyrie Irving, and that should change moving forward -- thus resulting in a decrease of his value for the foreseeable future.
