Dinwiddie tallied 13 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 loss to the Sixers.

The point guard had trouble finding the net on a consistent basis, leading to his third sub-40-percent effort in five March contests. Dinwiddie has managed to hold on to a starting job despite D'Angelo Russell's recent return from a knee injury, as the latter has been manning the two-guard role. However, Dinwiddie's offensive production has taken a hit since the All-Star break, as the 24-year-old has as many single-digit point tallies (four) as double-digit efforts in the eight contests during that sample. His facilitating skills are bailing out his fantasy owners to an extent, however, as the four-year veteran has dished out double-digit assists in three of the last six games.