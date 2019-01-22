Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Struggles with shot
Dinwiddie registered 11 points (3-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 29 minutes Monday against the Kings.
Dinwiddie was unable to find his shooting touch, hitting at a 25.0 percent clip from beyond the arc. Despite this, his team would come away with a 123-94 victory. Dinwiddie has struggled by his standards to begin the new calendar year, averaging 15.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists through 10 contests in January.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 33 in win•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Starting Saturday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Notches first double-double•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores team-high 24 points Sunday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 15 points off the bench•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Drops game-high 27 points Wednesday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.