Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Struggles with shot

Dinwiddie registered 11 points (3-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 29 minutes Monday against the Kings.

Dinwiddie was unable to find his shooting touch, hitting at a 25.0 percent clip from beyond the arc. Despite this, his team would come away with a 123-94 victory. Dinwiddie has struggled by his standards to begin the new calendar year, averaging 15.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists through 10 contests in January.