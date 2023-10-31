Dinwiddie (ankle) is out for the remainder of Monday's game versus Charlotte, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Dinwiddie rolled his ankle late in the first half and did not return to the bench to start the second half. Some combination of Dennis Smith, Cam Thomas and Royce O'Neale will assume extra playmaking duties, while more usage falls on the shoulders of Ben Simmons as well.
