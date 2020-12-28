Dinwiddie went to the locker room early in the third quarter of Sunday's game against Charlotte with an apparent right knee injury, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Dinwiddie landed awkwardly in the third quarter Sunday, and he immediately went down clutching his knee. He limped to the bench and was checked by trainers for several minutes before eventually heading to the locker room. The severity of the injury isn't yet known, and it's unclear whether he could return to the game later in the second half.