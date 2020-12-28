Dinwiddie will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season after he was diagnosed with a partial ACL tear in his right knee following his exit from Sunday's 106-104 loss to the Hornets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

According to Charania, Dinwiddie sustained no other structural damage to his knee, but he'll still need to undergo surgery in the coming days and will face a multi-month rehab before being cleared for game action. Fortunately for Dinwiddie, he's expected to make a full recovery from surgery ahead of training camp in 2021-22, which should help his chances of earning a multi-year deal in free agency if he chooses to decline his $12.3 million player option for next season. Dinwiddie had started alongside Kyrie Irving at shooting guard in the Nets' first three games, but it's unclear at this time if Brooklyn plans to move sixth man Caris LeVert into the top unit, or perhaps turn to a lower-usage player like Landry Shamet or Taurean Prince to complement the starting five.