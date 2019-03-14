Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Tallies 25 points in loss
Dinwiddie finished with 25 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Oklahoma City.
Dinwiddie was the lone highlight in what was a dismal night for the Nets. The fifth-year guard's been on an absolute terror lately, averaging 23.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists over his past four games. With the playoffs looming, the Nets will need everything Dinwiddie can provide if they want to retain their current position in the standings.
