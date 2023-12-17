Dinwiddie logged 16 points (6-13 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, 14 assists, one block and three steals across 40 minutes during Saturday's 124-120 loss to Golden State.

Dinwiddie continues to rack up the assist numbers, having recorded at least seven dimes in 10 of the past 12 games. He has scored double-digits in all but five games thus far, doing exactly what he needs to be doing for anyone rostering him in fantasy. In a punt field goal percentage build, Dinwiddie should continue to provide points and assists with a smattering of steals and threes.