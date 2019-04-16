Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Team-high 19 points in Game 2 loss

Dinwiddie provided 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists, and one rebound in 23 minutes during Monday's 145-123 Game 2 loss to the 76ers.

Dinwiddie led the team in scoring, albeit in a blowout defeat. Still, he has played well against the 76ers all season, as the team lacks a proven point guard defender with the size and quickness to cover Dinwiddie. Expect him to continue asserting himself offensively as the series shifts to Brooklyn for the next two contests.