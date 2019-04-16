Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Team-high 19 points in Game 2 loss

Dinwiddie provided 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists, and one rebound in 23 minutes during Monday's 145-123 Game 2 loss to the 76ers.

Dinwiddie led the team in scoring, albeit in a blowout defeat. Still, he has played well against the 76ers all season, as the team lacks a proven point guard defender with the size and quickness to cover Dinwiddie. Expect him to continue asserting himself offensively as the series shifts to Brooklyn for the next two contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...