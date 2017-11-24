Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Team-high scoring total in loss
Dinwiddie posted 23 points (9-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Friday's 127-125 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Dinwiddie continues to excel as the starting point guard in D'Angelo Russell's (knee) stead, with Friday's effort serving as his third 20-point-plus effort in the last four games. The 24-year-old had seen a downturn in usage on Wednesday versus the Cavaliers, taking only seven shots. However, he bounced back from that outlier by putting up a season-high 20 attempts Friday, and he managed to drain multiple three-pointers for the fourth consecutive contest in the process. Expect Dinwiddie to continue serving as an above-average source of scoring, assists and three-pointers in particular while he retains a hold of the top job.
