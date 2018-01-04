Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ties career-high 26 points
Dinwiddie collected 26 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, one rebound and one steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 98-97 victory over the Timberwolves.
Dinwiddie took over this game for the Nets in a quality win over a potential playoff team in the Timberwolves. The Nets are thin at the point guard position, which should allow Dinwiddie plenty of opportunities to break his career-high in points, which he has reached three times this season, all in the month of December.
