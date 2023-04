Dinwiddie racked up six points (1-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, 16 assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 victory over the Pistons.

Dinwiddie led all players in Wednesday's game in assists while finishing four points shy of a double-double despite struggling shooting from the field. Dinwiddie, who tied a season-high assist mark, has tallied 10 or more dimes on 13 occasions this season and in four of his last five outings.