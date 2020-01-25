Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: To come off bench

Dinwiddie will come off the bench for the foreseeable future, starting with Saturday's matchup against the Pistons, Shams Charania of Stadium reports.

It appears coach Kenny Atkinson is looking for a change of pace, as the Nets are on a five-game losing streak and are now 5-11 when Kyrie Irving plays. Moving Dinwiddie to the bench could help the team maintain a playmaking presence with the second unit, and it's still possible Dinwiddie sees close to 30 minutes per game. Considering he may see higher usage when separated from Irving, the move could end up being a wash for fantasy purposes.