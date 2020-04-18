Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: To play for Nigerian national team

Dinwiddie is getting a Nigerian passport and will play for the Nigerian national team after not receiving a Team USA Olympic invite, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Given the available talent pool for the Team USA to pull from, it's not a shock that Dinwiddie wasn't invited despite averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds across 31.2 minutes per game last season. So in an effort to play on the international stage, he'll opt to join the Nigerian squad. Mike Brown is the coach, and Al-Farouq Aminu, Josh Okogie, Chimezie Metu and Okpe Udoh will be some of Dinwiddie's teammates.