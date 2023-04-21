Dinwiddie ended Thursday's 102-97 loss to the 76ers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals with 20 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 42 minutes.

Dinwiddie dished out a team-high assist total in Thursday's loss, finishing as one of two Nets players with 20 or more points while ending three assists short of a double-double. Dinwiddie reached the 20-point mark for the first time this postseason, having recorded at least 10 points and five assists in all three playoff contests.