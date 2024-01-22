Dinwiddie provided 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, seven assists and one block over 33 minutes during Sunday's 125-114 loss to the Clippers.

Dinwiddie led all Nets in assists while ending as one of four players with a double-digit point total in a losing effort. Dinwiddie has recorded at least 15 points and five assists in 15 games, including in two of his last three outings. Dinwiddie now has handed out seven or more assists 18 times this year.