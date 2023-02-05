The Nets acquired Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick and 2027 and 2029 second-round picks from the Mavericks on Sunday in exchange for Kyrie Irving (calf) and Markieff Morris (knee), Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Dinwiddie will return to the team where he's seen the most success throughout his career, and he'll step into a decent-sized role, filling some of the offensive void vacated by Irving. At least in the short term, Dinwiddie's value should hold in Brooklyn, but his arrival takes some wind out of the sails of Cam Thomas. Dinwiddie may also see a downturn in his overall usage once the Nets have Kevin Durant (knee) and Ben Simmons (knee) back at full strength.