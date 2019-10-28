Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Two assists shy of double-double
Dinwiddie had 16 points (3-13 FG, 2-7 3PT, 8-10 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block during Brooklyn's 133-134 overtime loss at Denver.
Dinwiddie has logged over 25 minutes in his last two games, posting 20 and 16 points respectively so he could find value even if he comes off the bench and despite his recent shooting struggles. Dinwiddie's next game with Brooklyn will be against the Pacers on Wednesday.
