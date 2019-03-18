Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Uncharacteristic shooting struggles

Dinwiddie supplied 13 points (2-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-12 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 33 minutes in the Nets' 119-116 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

Dinwiddie experienced an atypically rough night from the field, but a strong effort from the free-throw line helped salvage his final line. The 25-year-old had shot 43.8 percent or better in seven of the prior eight games, so Sunday's performance was clearly an outlier. The fifth-year veteran continues to be a valued asset off the bench with locked-in minutes, keeping him highly relevant across all formats as the fantasy postseason approaches.