Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Uncharacteristic shooting struggles
Dinwiddie supplied 13 points (2-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-12 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 33 minutes in the Nets' 119-116 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.
Dinwiddie experienced an atypically rough night from the field, but a strong effort from the free-throw line helped salvage his final line. The 25-year-old had shot 43.8 percent or better in seven of the prior eight games, so Sunday's performance was clearly an outlier. The fifth-year veteran continues to be a valued asset off the bench with locked-in minutes, keeping him highly relevant across all formats as the fantasy postseason approaches.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Tallies 25 points in loss•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Leads way with 19 points•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Leads team in scoring again•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Drops 28 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Registers 16 points Monday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Modest production in loss•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...