Dinwiddie (knee) underwent successful surgery Monday to repair his partially torn right ACL, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Dinwiddie will begin rehabbing next week, and while he'll miss the rest of the 2020-21 campaign, he should be at full strength for the start of next season. Since Dinwiddie went down, the Nets have turned to Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot as the fifth starter alongside Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan.