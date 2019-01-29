Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Underwent successful surgery Monday

Dinwiddie (thumb) underwent successful surgery to repair ligaments in his right thumb, Ben Nadeau of Basketball Insiders reports.

There was no new timetable provided for Dinwiddie, so it seems as though he's still expected to be out three-to-six weeks. In his absence, D'Angelo Russell will likely to see an extended role, while Shabazz Napier and Theo Pinson could see a larger bench role.