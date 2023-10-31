Dinwiddie (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Miami, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Dinwiddie sprained his left ankle during Monday's win over the Hornets and will likely be sidelined for at least one game. Dennis Smith (hip) is also doubtful, so Lonnie Walker and Royce O'Neale are candidates for increased roles in Brooklyn's backcourt.
