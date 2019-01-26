Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Will have surgery, miss 3-to-6 weeks
Dinwiddie is set to undergo surgery on Monday to repair torn ligaments in his right thumb, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. He's projected to be sidelined for 3-to-6 weeks following the procedure.
Word first surfaced Thursday that Dinwiddie was dealing with ligament damage to the thumb, and after meeting with two specialists who both recommended surgery, the Brooklyn sixth man has decided to heed that advice. The estimated timeline means that he'll be sidelined at least through the All-Star break and potentially until early-to-mid March. Dinwiddie's extended absence should result in a mild minutes and usage boost for starting point guard D'Angelo Russell, while Shabazz Napier and Theo Pinson should both benefit from more run on the second unit. Both Napier (18 points in 28 minutes) and Pinson (19 points, eight boards in 26 minutes) excelled in Friday's win over the Knicks in the Nets' first game sans Dinwiddie.
