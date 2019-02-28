Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Will make return Friday
Dinwiddie (thumb) will make his return Friday against the Hornets, and he's expected to play on back-to-backs as well, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Coach Kenny Atkinson noted Thursday that Dinwiddie was close to a return, though a Friday return is sooner than anticipated. The 25-year-old has been sidelined since Jan. 25 due to surgery on his right thumb. It's not immediately clear if he'll be on a minutes restriction Friday, but there's a chance coach Atkinson will ease Dinwiddie back into action. Shabazz Napier, Allen Crabbe and Joe Harris are all candidates to see a decline in workload as a result of Dinwiddie's return.
