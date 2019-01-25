Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Will need surgery, timetable uncertain

Dinwiddie (thumb) will need surgery to address the torn ligaments in his thumb, Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily reports. Ian Begley of ESPN adds that it's unclear when Dinwiddie will undergo the procedure, and it's possible he could put it off until the offseason.

Coach Kenny Atkinson noted Dinwiddie suffered the injury two months ago. A date hasn't been set for the surgery, but the guard will presumably be sidelined for an extended period of time. According to the original report by Caron Butler, the situation could keep Dinwiddie out for a month or more. Assuming Dinwiddie undergoes the surgery in-season, Shabazz Napier would gain a larger role while he's sidelined.