Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Will need surgery
Dinwiddie (thumb) will need surgery to address the torn ligaments in his thumb, Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily reports.
Coach Kenny Atkinson noted Dinwiddie suffered the injury two months ago. A date hasn't been set for the surgery, but the guard will presumably be sidelined for an extended period of time. According to the original report by Caron Butler, the situation could keep Dinwiddie out for a month or more. While he's sidelined, Shabazz Napier should gain a larger role.
