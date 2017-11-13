Dinwiddie will play and start at point guard in Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Bryan Fonseca of NetsDaily.com reports.

With D'Angelo Russell (knee) set for an extended absence, Dinwidde's return comes at the perfect time. Coach Kenny Atkinson said Monday that Dinwiddie will start at point guard for as long as Russell is out, which could give the point guard some solid fantasy value over the next several games, especially when considering that the point guard was already off to a career-best start to the 2017-18 season.