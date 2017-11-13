Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Will play, start Tuesday
Dinwiddie will play and start at point guard in Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Bryan Fonseca of NetsDaily.com reports.
With D'Angelo Russell (knee) set for an extended absence, Dinwidde's return comes at the perfect time. Coach Kenny Atkinson said Monday that Dinwiddie will start at point guard for as long as Russell is out, which could give the point guard some solid fantasy value over the next several games, especially when considering that the point guard was already off to a career-best start to the 2017-18 season.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Out Saturday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Questionable with hamstring tightness•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Will enter starting five Tuesday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores team-high 22 in Sunday's loss•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Drops 11 dimes off bbench•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Starting at point guard Wednesday•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...