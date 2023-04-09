Dinwiddie (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the 76ers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
With Brooklyn locked into the No. 6 seed, Dinwiddie and the majority of the Nets' regulars will take a seat for the regular-season finale. In their absences, Cam Thomas figures to get plenty of usage versus Philadelphia.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Questionable Sunday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ties season high in assists in win•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Hands out 12 dimes•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Nabs seventh double-double of March•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Posts nine dimes in win•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Hands out 12 dimes•