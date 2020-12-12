Dinwiddie will start in Sunday's preseason opener against the Wizards as Caris LeVert (kneecap) is out, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Dinwiddie is expected to come off the bench during the regular season, but he'll get the nod alongside Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris for Sunday's preseason opener.
