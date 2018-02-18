Dinwiddie defeated Lauri Markkanen in the finals of Saturday's Taco Bell Skills Challenge.

The Nets guard ended the two-year reign of big men in the competition, getting by Buddy Hield and Jamal Murray in come-from-behind fashion in the first two rounds before handily dispatching Markkanen. Dinwiddie headed into the All-Star break averaging career highs in points (13.6), assists (6.7), rebounds (3.3) and three-pointers (1.9) through 58 games, but he'll need to hold off D'Angelo Russell for the starting point guard job to maintain that pace down the stretch.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories