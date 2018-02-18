Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Wins Skills Challenge
Dinwiddie defeated Lauri Markkanen in the finals of Saturday's Taco Bell Skills Challenge.
The Nets guard ended the two-year reign of big men in the competition, getting by Buddy Hield and Jamal Murray in come-from-behind fashion in the first two rounds before handily dispatching Markkanen. Dinwiddie headed into the All-Star break averaging career highs in points (13.6), assists (6.7), rebounds (3.3) and three-pointers (1.9) through 58 games, but he'll need to hold off D'Angelo Russell for the starting point guard job to maintain that pace down the stretch.
