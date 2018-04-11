Dinwiddie is out for Wednesday's season finale against the Celtics due to a sore knee, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

This is the first news of Dinwiddie dealing with an injury, so it's possible he picked it up during Monday's game against the Bulls. Regardless, Dinwiddie will finish his second season with the Nets -- his fourth NBA season -- averaging 12.6 points (38.7 percent shooting), 6.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds across 28.8 minutes. For Wednesday's game, Caris LeVert and Nik Stauskas are candidates to see extra run.