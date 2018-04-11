Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Won't play in Wednesday's finale
Dinwiddie is out for Wednesday's season finale against the Celtics due to a sore knee, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
This is the first news of Dinwiddie dealing with an injury, so it's possible he picked it up during Monday's game against the Bulls. Regardless, Dinwiddie will finish his second season with the Nets -- his fourth NBA season -- averaging 12.6 points (38.7 percent shooting), 6.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds across 28.8 minutes. For Wednesday's game, Caris LeVert and Nik Stauskas are candidates to see extra run.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 20 points in 35 minutes•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Moving into starting five•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Coming off bench Thursday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Starting Thursday vs. Bucks•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Goes for team-high 16 points•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Dishes 12 dimes in victory•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....