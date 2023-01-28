Coach Jacque Vaughn said Warren (lower leg) is day-to-day with a left shin contusion, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

Warren had already been ruled out for Saturday's tilt against the Knicks after being tabbed doubtful and appears to have avoided any long-term injuries. With Ben Simmons (knee) also on the day-to-day schedule, Yuta Watanabe and Markieff Morris will handle more minutes for as long as the pair remain sidelined. Warren's next opportunity to take the floor will come Monday against the Lakers.