Warren closed Monday's 139-103 win over the Spurs with 18 points (9-13 FG), one rebound, two blocks and two steals in 23 minutes.

Warren was highly efficient from the field and made the most of his time off the bench, as he posted his second-best scoring mark of the campaign. The veteran forward has scored in double digits in five of his last six contests, and he should remain a reliable fantasy asset in deep formats.