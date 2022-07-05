Warren (foot) agreed Tuesday with the Nets on a one-year deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Since he was one of the standout performers at the NBA bubble in Orlando during the resumption of the 2019-20 season, Warren has appeared in just four games over the subsequent two campaigns. Though he's now fully recovered from the two stress fractures in his left foot that kept him sidelined for extended time the past two years, Warren's injury history likely played a part in him settling for a one-year, prove-it deal with Brooklyn. Warren's outlook for the upcoming campaign will likely hinge on whether Kevin Durant and/or Kyrie Irving are moved elsewhere this summer, but if the Nets' current core remains in place, the 28-year-old may have to settle for a role on the second unit. Warren has been an efficient scorer throughout his career, and he showcased more range in his last two full seasons, converting more than 40 percent of his three-point attempts with the Suns in 2018-19 and the Pacers in 2019-20.