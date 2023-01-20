Warren provided three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 FT) and one rebound in seven minutes during Thursday's 117-112 loss to the Suns.

Warren was the first player off the bench Thursday but managed just seven minutes. There was no word of an injury here, meaning the coaching staff simply opted to go in another direction. Despite the continued absence of Kevin Durant (knee), Warren has been unable to make any waves when it comes to fantasy value. He remains a consideration for anyone in search of points, although as we saw here, even that comes with an element of risk.