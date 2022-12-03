Warren (foot) logged 17 minutes off the bench and recorded 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal in Friday's 114-105 win over the Raptors.

Playing in his first NBA game in nearly two years, Warren was on a playing-time restriction Friday, but he might not see his minutes push much higher anyway on the occasions Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons (knee) and Nick Claxton are available in the frontcourt. The Nets will look to Warren to provide a scoring boost off the second unit, a role that he filled effectively Friday during his limited time on the court.