Warren (foot) has resumed taking part in on-court contact work and will build up to participating in practices with teammates over the next 1-to-2 weeks, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Warren hasn't played an NBA game since Dec. 29, 2020 while recovering from two surgeries to address stress fractures in his left foot. While former Nets head coach Steve Nash said prior to the start of the season that Warren would likely make his 2022-23 debut in November, the veteran forward doesn't look like he'll be ready to do that until the final week of the month, if not the early part of December. Because of his lengthy time away from the court, Warren is likely to face significant playing-time restrictions once he's cleared to play and may struggle to attain fantasy relevance outside of the deepest of leagues.