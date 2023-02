Coach Jacque Vaughn said Friday that he doesn't expect Warren (shin) to play Saturday against the Wizards, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Warren was hoping he'd be able to suit up against Washington, but the 29-year-old will likely be unavailable for a fourth consecutive game. However, his participation in practice recently suggests he could return to game action at some point next week. Yuta Watanabe is expected to handle a sizable reserve role until Warren is back to full speed.